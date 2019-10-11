Cardinals vs. Nationals series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 NLCS

The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals are battling for the National League pennant in the best-of-seven NLCS. The series gets underway Friday night at Busch Stadium and could run through a Game 7 on Oct. 19. The Nationals are looking for their first trip to the World Series, while the Cardinals are attempting to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 2013.

Both teams entered the series having won decisive Game 5s on the road in the NLDS. The Cardinals took out the NL East-champion Braves in Atlanta, while the Nationals stunned the Dodgers in L.A. The Dodgers were the two-time defending National League champs, but a new pennant winner will be crowned in 2019.

The full series schedule, including start times and TV information, can be found below. All games on TBS can be streamed with fuboTV.

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 Washington at St. Louis 8 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 12 Washington at St. Louis 4 p.m. TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 14 St. Louis at Washington TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 15 St. Louis at Washington TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 16 St. Louis at Washington* TBA TBS Nationals Park Oct. 18 Washington at St. Louis* TBA TBS Busch Stadium Oct. 19 Washington at St. Louis*

TBA

TBS

Busch Stadium



* - if necessary