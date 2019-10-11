Cardinals vs. Nationals series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 NLCS
St. Louis and Washington are battling for the NL pennant
The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals are battling for the National League pennant in the best-of-seven NLCS. The series gets underway Friday night at Busch Stadium and could run through a Game 7 on Oct. 19. The Nationals are looking for their first trip to the World Series, while the Cardinals are attempting to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 2013.
Both teams entered the series having won decisive Game 5s on the road in the NLDS. The Cardinals took out the NL East-champion Braves in Atlanta, while the Nationals stunned the Dodgers in L.A. The Dodgers were the two-time defending National League champs, but a new pennant winner will be crowned in 2019.
The full series schedule, including start times and TV information, can be found below. All games on TBS can be streamed with fuboTV.
NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
Washington at St. Louis
8 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 12
Washington at St. Louis
4 p.m.
TBS
Busch Stadium
Oct. 14
St. Louis at Washington
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 15
St. Louis at Washington
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 16
St. Louis at Washington*
TBA
TBS
Nationals Park
Oct. 18
Washington at St. Louis*
TBA
TBS
Busch Stadium
|Oct. 19
|Washington at St. Louis*
|TBA
|TBS
|Busch Stadium
* - if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roberts will return as Dodgers' manager
Roberts, who made some mistakes in NLDS Game 5, is under contract through 2022
-
ALDS: Glasnow admits he tipped pitches
The Astros jumped all over the righty in a win-or-go-home Game 5
-
World Series odds heading into LCS
Will the Astros make it two World Series titles in three seasons?
-
Nats vs. Cards: NLCS Game 1 preview
The Nationals and Cardinals square off Friday night in St. Louis
-
Upton and Cole wives recreate SI cover
They are their husbands biggest fans
-
5 bold predictions for Nats-Cards NLCS
The NLCS kicks off Friday night in St. Louis