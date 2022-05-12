The Baltimore Orioles (13-18) and the St. Louis Cardinals (17-13) match up to end a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore picked up a 5-3 win in the first game of this series, but St. Louis bounced back in the following contest. The Cardinals topped the Orioles 10-1 on Wednesday, snapping their three-game losing streak. Jordan Hicks (0-0, 3.78) is on the hill for St. Louis. Baltimore has yet to announce a starter.

The first pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -220 money-line favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +190 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Orioles money line: Cardinals -220, Orioles +190

Cardinals vs. Orioles over-under: 8 runs

Cardinals vs. Orioles run line: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

BAL: Has returned -8 on the money line this year

STL: Has returned +95 on the money line this year



Why you should back the Cardinals

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a constant force on both sides of the game for St. Louis. Arenado is rangy in the corner and throws the ball with accuracy across the diamond. The six-time All-Star makes solid contact due to his excellent hands with run-producing qualities. Arenado is leading the team in batting average (.315), home runs (7) and RBI (25). In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Second baseman Tommy Edman plays the game with outstanding instincts at the plate or in the field. Edman is a patient switch-hitter whose able to spray the ball across the yard with his compact swing. The 2021 Gold Glove Winner can steal for a few bases with his solid speed. Edman has a batting average of .286 with three homers and 16 RBs.

Why you should back the Orioles

Left fielder Austin Hays generates good bat speed with excellent bat control. Hays has the ability to hit for both contact and average with regularity. The 26-year-old ranks first on the team in batting average (.301) and hits (34) with three home runs and 12 RBI. On May 9, he went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins is able to cover a lot of ground in the outfield due to his quickness and speed. Mullins has some nice pop in his swing and that has been on display thus far. The 2021 All-Star leads the team in home runs (5) with a batting average of .264 with 14 runs batted in. On May 10, he went 4-for-5 with a two-run bomb.

How to make Orioles vs. Cardinals picks

