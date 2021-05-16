The San Diego Padres go for the series sweep when they meet the St. Louis Cardinals in the third and final game of their National League series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (23-17), first in the NL Central, have lost three of five. The Padres (23-17), second in the NL West, have won two in a row and five of six. St. Louis is 11-9 on the road, while San Diego is 11-10 on its home field. The Padres are without a number of players due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Among those out is first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Wil Myers and infielders Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jorge Mateo.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 298-207, including a 131-122 edge in games played in San Diego. San Diego is a -125 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. Padres odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.

Cardinals vs. Padres money line: St. Louis +115, San Diego -125

Cardinals vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5

Cardinals vs. Padres over-under: 7 runs

STL: The Cardinals are 4-1 in their last five games against a left-handed starter

SD: The Padres are 11-2 in their last 13 Sunday games

Why you should back the Padres



San Diego will send left-hander Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) to the mound. He is making his first start since April 28, when he pitched one inning before leaving with arm fatigue. He has pitched six innings of relief in two outings since then, including three innings last Sunday at San Francisco when he picked up the win. In that game, he allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out three. For the season, he has walked seven and struck out 20.

Offensively, outfielder Trent Grisham has been red hot and enters the game with a six-game hitting streak. On Saturday, Grisham was 3-for-5 and scored a run as he raised his batting average to .305. During his streak, Grisham is 8-for-24 (.333) with a triple and three RBIs. In 10 career games against the Cardinals, he is hitting .323 with a double, including a .308 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA) makes the start for St. Louis. It will be his first regular-season appearance on the West Coast in his MLB tenure. Kim has been sharp and has not allowed more than one run in each of his last four starts. On Tuesday at Milwaukee, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out six. For the season, he has walked five while striking out 24.

St. Louis, which is without shortstop Paul DeJong (broken rib), has been led on offense by third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is 7-for-13 (.538) over the past three games. He has hits in 11 of his past 12 games and has raised his average 31 points over that span. He is 4-for-8 (.500) in the series with a double and two home runs. In 130 career games against the Padres, Arenado is hitting .293 with 22 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 77 RBIs.

