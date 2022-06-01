The St. Louis Cardinals (28-21) look to sweep the San Diego Padres (30-19) in the final contest of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis has been on a roll, winning four of its last five games, including two straight against the Padres. Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego. Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis.

The first pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Padres vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Cardinals moneyline: San Diego -130, St. Louis +110

Padres vs. Cardinals run-line: St. Louis +1.5 (-150)



Padres vs. Cardinals over-under: eight runs



Padres vs. Cardinals tickets: See tickets at StubHub

SD: Padres are 9-2 in their last 11 games as a road favorite

STL: Cardinals are 4-0 in their last four vs. National League West



Why you should back the Cardinals

Center fielder Harrison Bader owns all the tools needed to thrive. Bader has terrific speed to cover lots of ground in the outfield with sound bat control and power. The 27-year-old is also a threat to steal a few bases and Bader is looking to keep things rolling as he is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. On May 27, he went 2-for-3 with two singles and one run scored.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been a consistent offensive threat for St. Louis. Goldschmidt is a run-producing option while having big-time home run power. The six-time All-Star is ranked third in the majors in batting average (.352), RBI (43) and hits (64). He's also on a 22-game hitting streak.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado has everything needed to be an elite, all-around infielder. Machado plays terrific defense in the corner, possesses great instincts and can deliver darts across the diamond with ease. The five-time All-Star also makes consistent contact with home-run power in his swing. Machado is sixth in the majors in batting average (.347) while leading the team in home runs (eight), RBI (28) and hits (61).

Left fielder Jurickson Profar is a good athlete for San Diego. Profar has outstanding talent with a nice combination of power, speed, and plate discipline who also owns the versatility to play multiple positions on the defensive end. The 29-year-old has six home runs with 23 RBI while currently being on a five-game hitting streak. On May 29, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.

How to make Padres vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 7.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.