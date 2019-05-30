Cardinals vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 30 from model on 21-7 run

Teams trending in the opposite direction meet Thursday afternoon when the Philadelphia Phillies battle the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies (33-22), first in the National League East, have been on fire having won five of six and nine of 12, while the Cardinals (26-28), fourth in the NL Central, have lost three in a row and nine of 12. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 10-16 on the road this season and are 7-18 in May. The latest Cardinals vs. Phillies odds show Philadelphia at -108 on the money line (risk $108 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Cardinals vs. Phillies picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Phillies, who are 4-1 against the Cardinals this season, have already secured their second season series win in a row against St. Louis. Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 3.86 ERA) gets the start. He is looking to get back to his early-season form when he posted a 1.50 ERA over his first five starts. Eickhoff defeated the Cardinals on May 8, a 5-3 Philadelphia victory. In eight games this season, he has allowed 35 hits, 18 earned runs, seven home runs and 15 walks, while striking out 39 in 42 innings pitched.

Shortstop Jean Segura (.306) has been swinging a hot bat of late. He had his 16-game hitting streak snapped Sunday at Milwaukee, but during that stretch, he had six multiple-hit games and was 23-for-74 (.311) with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. Right fielder Bryce Harper (.243) has also been red hot with five multi-hit games over the past 11, going 14-for-44 (.318) with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in that span.

But just because Philadelphia has had the Cardinals' number so far this year does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Phillies money line.

That's because the Cardinals are more than capable of breaking out of their May doldrums. Right-hander Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.22 ERA) gets the start. A groundball pitcher, Hudson was at his best in his last start, going a career-high 6 1/3 innings in a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He has four quality starts in May and a 3.07 ERA over five games this month. Statistically, Cardinals' pitchers have the edge over the Phillies in a number of categories, including WHIP (1.30 to 1.36) and opponents' batting average (.241 to .257).

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.271) has hit in six of the past seven games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with a home run and two RBIs. He was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on Saturday vs. Atlanta. Catcher Yadier Molina (.265) has hit in four of five and is 4-for-11 with a double, home run and two RBIs vs. the Phillies this season.

