Cardinals vs. Phillies odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 8 from model on 73-51 roll

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals won the series opener, 6-0, on Monday before the Phillies routed St. Louis, 11-1, on Tuesday. Jack Flaherty (3-2, 4.17 ERA) takes the mound for the Cardinals. He lost his last start at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and will face off against Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 2.05 ERA), who struck out seven in his last start. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -151 sportsbook favorites (risk $151 to win $100), while the Phillies are fetching +139 (risk $100 to win $139) in the latest Cardinals vs. Phillies odds.

The model knows that Flaherty has had success against Philadelphia in his short major league career. In his only career appearance against the Phillies last year, he struck out a career-high 13 batters and allowed one run on two hits in 7.2 innings. It was Flaherty's first major league victory.

The model also has considered that Flaherty has been tough at home this season. In four starts at Busch Stadium, he is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA and has struck out 28 in 24 innings. The Cardinals are 3-1 in those four games and 13-5 overall at home this season, the second best home record in the league.

But just because Flaherty and St. Louis are excellent at home doesn't guarantee they're the best value on the Cardinals vs. Phillies money line.

Eickhoff has been superb this year since returning to the Phillies' rotation after two injury-plagued seasons. The 6-foot-4 righty, who won a career-high 11 games in 2016 but started only one game in the majors in 2018 due to a condition similar to carpal tunnel syndrome, is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his last two starts. He gave up just five hits and struck out 13 over 12.0 innings.

The model also has factored in that the club is playing quality baseball right now, winning seven of its last 10 games. During this stretch, Philadelphia has an OPS of .786, the third best in the league. On Tuesday, Bryce Harper showed signs of breaking out of his slump with a grand slam.

