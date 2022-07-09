The Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) travel to Busch Stadium to play the St. Louis Cardinals (45-41) in an early Saturday afternoon contest. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back after dropping the first matchup 2-0. Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA) is on the mound for St. Louis. Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA) gets the starting nod for Philadelphia.

The first pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -115 money-line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Phillies vs. Cardinals money line: St. Louis -115, Philadelphia -105

Phillies vs. Cardinals run line: St. Louis -1.5 (+170)

Phillies vs. Cardinals over-under: 8.5 runs

PHI: Phillies are 6-1 in their last seven vs. National League Central

STL: Under is 6-0 in the Cardinals' last six overall



Why you should back the Cardinals

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a rock-solid first half of the season. Goldschmidt owns big-time power and run-producing abilities. The seven-time All-Star plays stout defense in the corner and is a solid gloveman as well. Goldschmidt is second in the league in batting average (.344), third in RBIs (65), and tied for 13th in home runs (19). In his last game, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Second baseman Tommy Edman is a switch hitter who has the bat speed to quickly turn on a pitch. Edman is patient at the dish with a nice line-drive swing. He's also an outstanding defender, snagging a Gold Glove last season. Edman is batting .258 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is a big-time slugger for Philadelphia. Schwarber is a serious home-run threat and run-producer. The 2021 All-Star is patient at the plate with solid pitch recognition skills. Schwarber is second in the MLB in home runs (27) and 10th in RBIs (56). On July 6, he was 3-for-4 with two solo home runs.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins has an effortless swing with power to all parts of the field. Hoskins stands tall on the diamond and is a nice throwing target for his teammates. The 29-year-old has a batting average of .252 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs. These two sluggers have the offensive firepower to produce some offense for the Phillies.

