The Philadelphia Phillies go for the three-game sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a key National League matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The Phillies earned a 4-2 win on Friday and followed that up with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. The Cardinals (27-29), who have lost three of their last five games, are 20-21 this season against right-handed pitchers. The Phillies (41-18), who have won three in a row, are 27-7 against right-handers.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 1,198-935, including a 556-506 edge in games played at Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before making any Cardinals vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Cardinals vs. Phillies money line: St. Louis +120, Philadelphia -141

Cardinals vs. Phillies over-under: 9 runs

Cardinals vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+142)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the team total under in 28 of their last 47 games (+6.90 units)

PHI: The Phillies have hit the team total over in 34 of their last 47 games (+19.35 units)



Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to send right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.51 ERA) to the mound. Walker has pitched well in most of his starts, allowing three or fewer runs four times. In an 8-3 win at Miami on May 11, he pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and one earned run while striking out four. The 12th-year veteran has faced the Cardinals six times, all starts, and is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA against them. He has walked 13 while striking out 28.

Third baseman Alec Bohm has been red hot of late and is coming off a 2-for-4 performance with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over St. Louis. He is 3-for-8 with two runs scored in the series and has a three-game hitting streak. For the season, he has played in 58 games and has 23 doubles, one triple, five homers, 49 RBI and 28 runs scored. In 23 career games against the Cardinals, he is hitting .296 with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 15 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Right-hander Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound for St. Louis. He has been solid this season, allowing no more than four earned runs in any of his 11 starts. In a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 22, Lynn pitched six innings, allowing two hits, one run -- none earned -- with no walks and five strikeouts. In five career starts against Philadelphia, he is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 29.1 innings of work.

Offensively, shortstop Masyn Winn is among the Cardinals' top hitters. In 51 games, he is hitting .301 with 11 doubles, two triples, two homers and 19 RBI. In Wednesday's 5-3 win at Cincinnati, he was 3-for-4 with an RBI. He has three multi-hit games over the past nine games. In a 7-6 win over the Chicago Cubs, he was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. In nine career games against the Phillies, he has a double and two RBI. See which team to pick here.

