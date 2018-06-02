Cardinals vs. Pirates odds: Advanced computer model on 9-4 run reveals MLB picks for June 2

The third of a four-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals is set for Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Busch Stadium is at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -145 on the money line, meaning it would take a $145 bet on St. Louis to return $100.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a sizzling 9-4 money-line run on its top-rated Major League picks.

The model knows that St. Louis' pitching has been stellar, with a team ERA of 3.58, while Pittsburgh is at 4.24. Both teams also have sluggers capable of going yard. Gregory Blanco leads the Pirates with eight home runs, and Tommy Pham is tops on the Cardinals with nine.

Pittsburgh entered the weekend 29-27 overall and 12-14 on the road, while St.Louis is 30-24 and 16-11 at Busch.

Taking the mound for the Pirates is right-hander Chad Kuhl, who's 4-3 with a 3.94 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Cardinals batters in five innings of work. He'll oppose righty Luke Weaver, who's 3-5 with a 4.63 ERA. The computer model is predicting Weaver to whiff five Pirates in five innings of work.

The under is 15-5 in Pittsburgh's last 20 Saturday contests, while St. Louis is 2-6 in Weaver's previous eight starts.

