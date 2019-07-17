Cardinals vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 17 from model on 22-7 run

The St. Louis Cardinals look to stay hot as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the deciding game of their series on Wednesday. The Cardinals (47-46), third in the National League Central, have won three of their last four, while the Pirates (45-49), fourth in the division, snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night and have lost six of their last nine. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 1:15 p.m. ET, and the Pirates have won four of six games played at St. Louis this season. The latest Pirates vs. Cardinals odds show the Cardinals favored at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Pirates vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 1.99 ERA) gets another start for St. Louis after allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings in an emergency start last Friday against Arizona. It will be his fifth start this season.

Left fielder Tyler O'Neill has been on fire during the series, going 5-for-8 with two homers and four RBIs. O'Neill also has hits in four straight games and seven of his last eight. Also red-hot is center fielder Dexter Fowler, who has hits in four straight, going 5-for-13 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

But just because St. Louis has been playing well does not mean it is the best value on the Pirates vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Pirates' offense has been clicking for most of the season and has a statistical advantage over the Cardinals in several categories, including batting average (.270 to .244), on-base percentage (.325 to .318), slugging percentage (.435 to .401), runs scored (445 to 412), hits (886 to 758), total bases (1,420 to 1,239) and RBIs (438 to 387).

The Pirates, who lead the all-time series 1,267-1,216, have been led by shortstop Kevin Newman, who has fared well against the Cardinals this season. In six games, he is 6-for-19 with a double and three RBIs.

