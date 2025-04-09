The St. Louis Cardinals will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in a key National League Central Division matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Pittsburgh won Monday's matchup 8-4 before St. Louis answered with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday. The Cardinals (5-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Pirates (4-8), who have won two of three, are 2-3 on their home field.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Cardinals have won eight of the past 14 meetings with the Pirates. St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Pirates odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+629). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Pirates:

Cardinals vs. Pirates money line: St. Louis -118, Pittsburgh -101 at BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Pirates over/under: 7.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Pirates run line: St. Louis -1.5 (+145)

STL: The Over is 8-0-2 in the Cardinals' last 10 games

PIT: The Pirates have scored four or more runs in five of the past six games

Cardinals vs. Pirates picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Pirates streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can cover

St. Louis is expected to send right-hander Erick Fedde (1-1, 7.00 ERA) to the mound. In his first outing, a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on March 29, he was solid, picking up the win and pitching six innings, allowing two hits, one earned run with no walks and two strikeouts. He took the loss in a 13-9 defeat at Boston on Friday. He has pitched well against Pittsburgh in the past. In three career starts against the Pirates, he is 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

Second baseman Brendan Donovan has been on a tear, and has three consecutive multiple-hit games. In Monday's loss to the Pirates, he was 3-for-4 with an RBI. He was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's win. In 11 games this season, he is hitting .395 with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pirates can cover

Pittsburgh will counter with right-hander Mitch Keller (1-1, 7.45 ERA). In his first outing this year, a 4-3 win at Miami on March 28, he pitched six innings, allowing one earned run and one walk, while striking out four. In 31 starts a year ago, Keller was 11-12 with a 4.25 ERA, allowing 182 hits, 84 earned runs and 50 walks with 166 strikeouts in 178 innings. In 13 career starts against St. Louis, he is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA.

Second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa has hits in eight of the past 10 games. In 12 games this season, he is hitting .316 with one double, six runs scored and four RBI. In Monday's win over the Cardinals, he was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. He has hit St. Louis well throughout his career. In 12 games against the Cardinals, he is batting .405 with five doubles and three RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.8 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Pirates, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

Where to bet on MLB games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB games today, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.