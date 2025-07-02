The St. Louis Cardinals (47-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50) square off in the last contest of a three-game series on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is going for the sweep after taking Games 1 and 2. The Pirates defeated the Cardinals 1-0 on Tuesday. Sonny Gray (8-2, 3.36 ERA) starts for St. Louis. Mitch Keller (2-10, 3.90 ERA) takes the hill for the Pirates.

First pitch from PNC Park is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -124 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Pirates odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Cardinals vs. Pirates money line St. Louis -124, Pittsburgh +104 at FanDuel Cardinals vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Cardinals vs. Pirates run line St. Louis -1.5 (+137) Cardinals vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cardinals can win

Second baseman Brendan Donovan, who is leading off on Wednesday, has great plate coverage, hitting .294 with six home runs and 31 RBI. He's tallied a hit in three of his last five games. On June 28 against the Guardians, Donovan went 1-of-2 with a two-run homer.

Left fielder Lars Nootbaar has been a solid run producer for St. Louis, logging 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 68 hits this campaign. The 27-year-old has logged a hit in seven of his last nine games. In the June 24 win over the Cubs, Nootbaar was 1-of-3 with a two-run homer.

Why the Pirates can win

Right fielder Andrew McCutchen is a veteran playmaker, leading the team in batting average (.269) and OBP (.350) with eight dingers and 31 RBI. He's on a six-game hitting streak. In Monday's win over St. Louis, McCutchen was 1-of-3 with a double and one run scored.

Right fielder Bryan Reynolds provides this team with another offensive threat, as he has 10 home runs and 45 RBI this season. The 30-year-old has racked up at least two hits in six of his last nine games. In Monday's game against St. Louis, Reynolds went 2-of-4 with two singles and one run scored. Pittsburgh has also won five straight games.

How to make Cardinals vs. Pirates picks

