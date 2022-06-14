The Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon. The NL Central rivals get together for the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. The matchup is a makeup from a postponement on April 11. Pittsburgh enters at 24-35 this season, with St. Louis bringing a 35-27 record to the table.

Cardinals vs. Pirates money line: Cardinals -160, Pirates +140

Cardinals vs. Pirates over-under: 9.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Pirates run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+115)

PIT: The Pirates are 10-15 in day games

STL: The Cardinals are 15-14 in day games

Why you should back the Pirates



Pittsburgh has a few potential pitching advantages on Tuesday afternoon. The Pirates are deploying starter pitcher JT Brubaker in the opener of the doubleheader, and he has a 3.18 ERA in the last four starts. Brubaker is holding opponents to a .682 OPS in road starts this season, and Pittsburgh should also benefit from Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. He has a 5.54 ERA in 2022 with only 1.25 strikeouts for every walk.

Liberatore has allowed a whopping 2.8 home runs per nine innings, giving Pittsburgh an opening to produce power. When Liberatore leaves the game, the Cardinals also rank in the bottom five of the National League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers. The bullpen for St. Louis generates only 7.67 strikeouts per nine innings, and Pittsburgh ranks in the top three of the NL with 10 triples this season.

Why you should back the Cardinals

A comparison between the two offenses yields a massive edge for St. Louis. The Cardinals rank in the top four of the National League in runs (295) and hits (536), with top-five marks in doubles (105), strikeout avoidance (458), batting average (.253), on-base percentage (.320) and total bases. St. Louis also leads the NL with 47 stolen bases, and Paul Goldschmidt is the best hitter on either side.

Goldschmidt smacked a double and a home run in the series opener on Monday, and he has a wildly impressive .335/.419/.598 slash line in 2022. Goldschmidt has 20 doubles and 13 home runs this season, and he is the type of piece the Pirates simply don't have. Pittsburgh's offense is arguably the worst in the National League this season, ranking at the bottom of the pecking order in runs scored, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and doubles. The Pirates also rank in the bottom five of the league in home runs, walks and batting average.

