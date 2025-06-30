The St. Louis Cardinals (47-38) travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-50) in an NL Central showdown on Monday to kick off their three-game series. Both teams are heading into this game securing three consecutive victories. St. Louis defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Pirates torched the Mets 12-1. Erick Fedde (3-7, 4.11 ERA) starts for the Cardinals. Andrew Heaney (3-7, 4.48 ERA) takes the mound for Pittsburgh.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. St. Louis is -121 on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a slight -101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on Monday:

Contreras is hitting .248 this season with 25 hits this month. The 33-year-old has finished with fewer than two hits in five of his last six games. The model projects 0.7 hits in this game for Contreras. In his last 10 games against the Pirates, he has a .135 batting average with five total hits.

Reynolds heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During this stretch, the 30-year-old has compiled two-plus hits in five of those outings, including 2-of-4 in Sunday's win over the New York Mets.

Fedde has 57 strikeouts on the season. The 32-year-old has cleared 3.5 strikeouts in four of his last six games. The model projects him to toss four K's in this game.