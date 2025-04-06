The St. Louis Cardinals will battle the Boston Red Sox in a key early-season interleague matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The game will be the second of a day-night doubleheader after Saturday's game was rained out. The Cardinals (4-3), who finished second in the National League Central at 83-79 a year ago, will send righthander Miles Mikolas (0-0, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. The Red Sox (4-4), who were third in the AL East at 81-81 in 2024, are expected to start righthander Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston. The latest Cardinals vs. Red Sox odds from Caesar's Sportsbook list Boston as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is nine. Over 0.5 runs scored in the first inning is priced at -135 (risk $135 to win $100). Before making any Cardinals vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB season on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+699) that dates back to 2023. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Red Sox on Sunday:

Red Sox to win (-120)



Boston entered play on Sunday on a roll and had outscored its opponents 24-13 over the previous three games. Cardinals pitching has posted a 4.85 ERA through their first seven games, ninth-worst in MLB. Look for right fielder Wilyer Abreu to continue his fast start to the season. He was hitting .500 through eight games with two doubles, three homers and eight RBI. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the books with the best return on this line at -120.

Over 9 total runs (-115)

The teams have combined to score nine or more runs in each of their five previous meetings prior to Sunday. The model gives five St. Louis batters at least a 45% chance for an RBI, including Nolan Arenado, Victor Scott, Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan and Jordan Walker. Six Boston players were given at least a 52% chance of knocking in a run – Abreu, Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, Tristan Casas and Ceddanne Rafaela. The model is projecting 10 combined runs, as the over hits in over 50% of simulations.

Both teams to score 3 or more runs (-142)

Boston and St. Louis entered Sunday with top-10 offenses. The Cardinals led MLB with a .302 team batting average, while the Red Sox were 10th at .256. Both teams are also top-six in runs scored, with St. Louis third with 51 and Boston sixth with 40. Ivan Herrera entered Sunday tied for second in MLB with 11 RBI, while Abreu was tied for 12th with eight. Over the past 10 meetings between the teams, both teams have scored three or more runs in the same game seven times.

Want more MLB picks?

You've seen the best bets for Cardinals vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. Now, get picks for every game from the model that entered the season on a 32-17 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.