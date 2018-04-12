Cardinals vs. Reds odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions for Michael Wacha vs. Sal Romano

The struggling Cincinnati Reds will look to get back on track Thursday when they host the St. Louis Cardinals to kick off a four-game series (6:40 p.m. ET). The Cardinals are moderate -130 sportsbook favorites (bet $130 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at nine.

The model knows Cincinnati is coming off a three-game road sweep at the hands of the Phillies in which it scored nine runs. The Reds lost 4-3 in 12 innings Wednesday when Scott Kingery of Philadelphia hit a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Reds had their share of bad luck, as Scooter Gennett had an apparent two-run homer robbed by a leaping catch from Odubel Herrera in the top of the 10th.

Cincinnati has now lost six of seven, all on the road, while being held to three or fewer runs in five of those contests.

Sal Romano will take the mound Thursday for the Reds in his third start of the season. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in five innings against the Pirates in his previous outing. He took a no-decision in Cincinnati's 7-4 win.

The Reds hope their fortunes change at Great American Ball Park, where they are off to a 1-3 start but won 1-0 against the Cubs in their last game there.

St. Louis is in a rough stretch of its own, coming off a homestand in which it lost four of six to the Diamondbacks and Brewers. The Cardinals managed seven hits, but a ninth-inning rally came up short Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

The Cardinals will turn to the usually steady Michael Wacha in the series opener. He yielded two earned runs on four hits in five innings to earn a win against Arizona and even his record at 1-1 in his last start.

The Reds have the second-worst run production in the National League with 3.1 per game. St. Louis scores a run more per game (4.1), but plated just 10 in its three-game series against Milwaukee.

