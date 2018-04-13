Cardinals vs. Reds odds, April 13: Advanced computer simulation locks in picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cardinals-Reds game 10,000 times
Friday evening's MLB action begins at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati with a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Reds. The Cardinals are -160 on the money line, meaning it would take a $160 bet on St. Louis to win to return $100. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is nine.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, called the Cardinals, at -150, the better value for their Thursday matchup against the Reds. The result: St. Louis rolled to a 13-4 victory, giving the model a cash with a ton of room to spare.
Now, the computer has simulated Game 2 of this series 10,000 times and its picks are in. We can tell you it is leaning to the over, saying that pick hits 53 percent of the time. And it has also found value on one side of the money line. You can get that selection only over at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account the Reds' poor start to the season. After their blowout loss to the Cardinals on Thursday, Cincinnati comes into Friday at just 2-10.
A tough schedule has been a factor since the Reds have already taken on the Nationals, Cubs and Cardinals -- all strong postseason contenders. The Reds, however, must get better pitching from a staff with a 6.13 ERA.
Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle got roughed up in his last outing, but he also blanked the hard-hitting Cubs in six innings in his first start of the season.
St. Louis (6-7), however, also isn't off to the start it was hoping for. But the Cardinals will hope starting pitcher Luke Weaver, who is off to a strong start with a 1.59 ERA, and the hot hitting of Jose Martinez (.364 avg.) will be enough to get a road win and push them to .500.
So which side has the edge? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cardinals-Reds money line has very strong value, all from the computer model that was all over the Cardinals' big win Thursday.
-
Cubs vs. Braves odds, Friday MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Braves vs. Cubs game 10,000 times
-
MLB Thursday: Angels keep winning
Also, the Indians' offense breaks out, Mauer's milestone, the Pirates are still rolling and...
-
Hanley Ramirez hit by pitch, leaves game
The pitch from Yankees starter Sonny Gray appeared to be unintentional
-
Pirates' Polanco starting to break out
Polanco could be taking the next step and morphing into the player we've long thought he could...
-
Suspensions, fines from Yanks-Sox brawl
Joe Kelly got six games; Tyler Austin five
-
Marlins Double-A team outdraws Marlins
Surprising? Not especially, given the circumstances