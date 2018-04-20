Cardinals vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks for Sat., Apr. 21 from proven computer model

Major League Baseball fans get an early Saturday afternoon treat when the Cardinals host the Reds at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -248 on the money line, meaning it would take a $248 bet on St. Louis to win to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.



Before you bet this divisional rivalry game, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model is picking. This model, which simulates every at-bat 10,000 times, entered the week on a 10-5 run on its MLB money-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.



We can tell you the model likes the under in 53 percent of simulations. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line, which you can see over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account St. Louis' strong recent performances against the Reds. The Cardinals swept Cincinnati in a four-game series earlier this month. They were able to do so thanks in part to stellar pitching.



Saturday's starting pitcher for St. Louis, Carlos Martinez, faced the Reds in his latest outing and orchestrated a dominant performance on the mound, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings. Martinez boasts a remarkable 1.75 ERA and has recorded double-digit strikeouts in two of his four starts this season.



Meanwhile, the Reds have struggled to win games due to their lack of productivity at the plate. The Reds are averaging just three runs, which ranks 29th overall in the league.



Taking the mound for Cincinnati on Saturday will be Homer Bailey, who produced a solid performance against the Cardinals in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings.



The model says there's huge value on one side of the money line. Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Reds-Cardinals money line you need to back, all from the computer model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.