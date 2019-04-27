Cardinals vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 27 from model on 14-5 roll

The St. Louis Cardinals have been red-hot and look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Cardinals (15-10) have won five of their last six and taken down 10 of their last 12 home games. The Reds (11-14), meanwhile, smashed St. Louis 12-1 on Friday on the strength of five home runs. Saturday's first pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The teams split a pair of games two weeks ago in Cincinnati. The latest Cardinals vs. Reds odds show St. Louis at -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Reds vs. Cardinals picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports.

Now the model has dialed in on Reds vs. Cardinals.

The model knows the Cardinals, who lead the all-time series 1,251 to 1,142, have won the last seven season series against the Reds. Offensively, the Cardinals have a huge statistical edge over the Reds in several categories, including batting average (.270 to .200), on-base percentage (.348 to .274), slugging percentage (.471 to .368), and hits (222 to 152).

Shortstop Paul DeJong (.343) is one of the main reasons the Cardinals are tearing up opposing pitching. He's had four multi-hit games over the past five, going 9-for-22 (.409) with four doubles and one home run during that span. Center fielder Dexter Fowler (.310) has had hits in 11 of his last 12 games, including five multi-hit games in that stretch. On Monday against Milwaukee, he went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs.

But just because the Cardinals have been hitting well does not mean they will provide value on the Cardinals vs. Reds money line.

Cincinnati's pitching has been solid and is the main reason the Reds are always a threat. Cincinnati is third in the MLB in ERA at 3.24 compared to the Cardinals, who are 12th at 4.18. The Reds also have an edge over the Cardinals in several other pitching categories, including home runs allowed (19 to 46), WHIP (1.24 to 1.31), walks (81 to 97) and strikeouts (229 to 220).

So who wins Reds vs. Cardinals?