The Cincinnati Reds will be hoping to snap a nine-game losing streak when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Cincinnati has been outscored 59-18 during the skid, becoming the first National League team to ever lose nine straight games in which it registered seven hits or fewer in each game. Meanwhile, St. Louis has yet to lose a series this season, but it is coming off a 5-0 loss at Miami on Thursday. Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz (1-1, 7.27 ERA) will start for St. Louis, while right-hander Hunter Greene (1-1, 4.35 ERA) gets the start for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cardinals are slight -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at eight runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds money line: St. Louis -125, Cincinnati +105

Cardinals vs. Reds run-line: St. Louis -1.5 (+140)

Cardinals vs. Reds over-under: eight runs

STL: The Cardinals are 7-4 ATS this season

CIN: The Reds are 4-9 ATS this season

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati has its most promising starting pitcher on the mound for Friday night's game. Greene has been consistently hitting 100 mph on the radar gun, which is unusual for a starter. He has also struck out 13 batters and walked just two through his first two MLB starts, so his control has been excellent.

Greene is facing a St. Louis lineup that tends to go cold at times, as evidenced by its 5-0 loss to Miami on Thursday. Meanwhile, Matz has already allowed seven runs through his first 8.2 innings this season, so he has not been sharp. Cincinnati has value as a home underdog, especially due to its motivation to snap the losing skid.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is facing the coldest team in baseball. In fact, Cincinnati is arguably amid one of the worst losing streaks in MLB history after recording seven or fewer hits in all nine of its losses. The Reds have been outscored 59-18 over their past nine games, which does not bode well against a St. Louis team that has yet to lose a series.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has racked up 17 hits and driven in 14 runs, batting at a .405 clip. Arenado and Tommy Edman have combined for eight home runs and will be looking to add to that tally against Greene, who has already allowed three home runs. St. Louis has won five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

