The Cincinnati Reds (16-15) and the St. Louis Cardinals (14-17) play in the last game of their series on Thursday. With Game 1 being postponed, these teams played a doubleheader on Wednesday. St. Louis won both matchups, including a 9-1 win on Wednesday night. Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 3.19 ERA) is set to start for the Cardinals, while Andrew Abbott (2-0, 3.60 ERA) gets the nod for the Reds.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a -118 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Reds odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Reds vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Reds:

Cardinals vs. Reds money line: St. Louis +100, Cincinnati -118 at FanDuel

Cardinals vs. Reds over/under: 8.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Reds run line: Cincinnati -1.5 (+165)

Why the Cardinals can cover

Second baseman Brendan Donovan is a pure contact hitter with great bat speed to stay ahead in the count. He ranks fifth in the league in batting average (.333) to go along with three home runs and 17 RBI. In the April 26 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Donovan went 2-of-5 with a double and one run driven in.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been a reliable run producer for St. Louis. He's hitting .271 with four dingers and a team-high 17 RBI. Nootbaar has logged a hit in five of his past six games. In the first game of the series on Wednesday, he was 1-of-4 with one run scored and a double.

Why the Reds can cover

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has plus power with excellent range as a defender. De La Cruz is tied for eighth in the MLB in RBI (24) to go along with five home runs and a .281 batting average. He's recorded a hit in 14 straight games. In the April 27 win over the Rockies, De La Cruz was 2-of-4 with two base hits, one RBI, and a run scored.

Outfielder Gavin Lux has a terrific batter's eye and takes advantage of anything left over the plate. Lux is eighth in the majors in batting average (.327) to go along with one homer and 14 RBI. He also has a .911 OPS. On April 28 versus the Rockies, Lux was 3-of-4 with two doubles and one single.

How to make Cardinals vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.