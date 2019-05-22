Cardinals vs. Royals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 22 from simulation on 12-5 roll

The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals will play the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium. The intrastate rivals were originally scheduled to open their two-game series on Tuesday night, but the threat of severe weather forced the game to be pushed back to Wednesday. The Cardinals, who have lost four of their last five and seven of nine, will send Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.93 ERA) to the mound. He will face Brad Keller (2-5, 4.66) and a Royals team that also has lost four of five games. Both teams have dropped five consecutive series. First pitch is 1:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is a -168 favorite (risk $168 to win $100), with Kansas City fetching +154 (risk $100 to win $154) as the underdog in the latest Cardinals vs. Royals odds. The over-under is set at nine runs. Before making your Cardinals vs. Royals picks, see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has zeroed in on Cardinals vs. Royals. It is leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value.

Wacha has a track record of success against Kansas City. In six career starts against the Royals, he is 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA. He has been even better at home against Kansas City, posting a 1.32 ERA in two career starts. He has helped St. Louis win eight of its last 10 games against the Royals.

Paul DeJong is on track to have his best season yet. The 25-year-old shortstop is hitting .320, has an on-base percentage of .408, and owns an OPS of .970. All three stats ranked in the top 10 in the National League entering the week. In his last two games, he went 3-for-8 with eight RBI and an OPS 1.400.

But just because the St. Louis have the advantage on paper doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Royals money line.

The model also knows that Kansas City leads the majors in stolen bases with 47, while the next best team has 35. Adalberto Mondesi leads the majors with 17, while Billy Hamilton has nine and Whit Merrifield has seven. The Royals' speed on the bases could come in handy against Wacha, who has issued 12 walks in his last four starts.

In addition, Keller has been an innings-eater this season. He has gone at least five innings in all 10 of his starts and leads the staff with 58.0 innings pitched. Left-handed batters have hit just .194 off him this season.

Alex Gordon is also having a renaissance season. His .917 OPS is the highest of his career and his .292 batting average is his highest since 2012.

So who wins Royals vs. Cardinals? And which side of the money line has all the value?