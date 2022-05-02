The Kansas City Royals (7-13) travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals (12-9) on Monday afternoon in interleague play. This will be the first matchup of a three-game series. Kansas City will look to snap its three-game slide. Meanwhile, St. Louis ended its two-game losing streak in their last contest. Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.86 ERA) starts for Kansas City, while Steven Matz (2-1, 6.11 ERA) gets the nod for St. Louis.

First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -165 money-line favorite (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Kansas City is a +145 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Cardinals vs. Royals moneyline: St. Louis-165, Kansas City +145

Cardinals vs. Royals run-line: St. Louis -1.5 (+125)

Cardinals vs. Royals over-under: 7 runs

KC: Royals are 4-1 in their last five interleague road games

STL: Cardinals are 5-1 in their last six vs. American League Central

Why you should back the Cardinals

Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been lights out thus far. Arenado is a great hitter and makes consistent contact thanks to excellent and quick hands. The six-time All-Star has natural home-run power and shows good range on defense. Arenado is currently leading the team in batting average (.368), home runs (6), RBI (18) and hits (28). In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has terrific power and run-producing ability. He has a good eye and can drill the ball anywhere on the diamond. Goldschmidt has a batting average of .282 with one homer and 10 runs batted in. On April 28, the six-time All-Star went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Why you should back the Royals

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi has a great feel when he's in the batter's box. Benintendi makes consistent contact and can drive the ball into any gap. He is leading the team in batting average (.366), RBI (10) and hits (26). Benintendi has recorded two-plus hits in eight games thus far.

Greinke is a tough competitor who can pile up strikeouts. The six-time All-Star has a good command on the hill and loves to keep the ball low in the strike zone. He has a nice array of pitches that include a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup.

