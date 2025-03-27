Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball's new season with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Come Thursday, the rest of the league will get in on the fun by celebrating Opening Day 2025.

That includes the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals, who will kick off their respective seasons at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Twins are looking to make it back to the top of the American League Central after slipping to fourth place last season. As for the Cardinals, they're into a self-described reset/transition toward a younger roster and renewed emphasis on player development. That said, they still hope to contend in John Mozeliak's final season as president of baseball operations.

MLB Opening Day games are streaming locally on fubo (Try for free). Here's how to watch.

Cardinals vs. Twins

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Midwest

Probable pitchers: RHP Sonny Gray vs RHP Pablo López

Odds: STL -115; MIN -105; over/under: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Cardinals: Gray endured a terrible spring, which included significantly diminished velocity. Elbow issues from last season and treatment of them interrupted his usual offseason routine, which Gray said played a leading role in his Grapefruit League issues. Will he find his accustomed level now that the games count? That's a leading question for St. Louis, who had an even quieter winter than the Twins did.

Twins: There aren't many new faces in Minnesota, as ownership was reluctant to invest given the local-broadcast situation and possible sale of the club. The most notable additions are Ty France and Harrison Bader, so, yeah, not much of a winter in Minny. They'll be leaning heavily on incumbent contributors like Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, López, and -- if and when healthy -- Royce Lewis.