The St. Louis Cardinals will play their first game in 17 days when they take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. The Cardinals have been sidelined since July 29 at Minnesota after several players and staff members contracted the coronavirus. St. Louis has played just five games so far this season, while Chicago has played 19.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 17-12, although the White Sox hold a 7-6 edge in games played at home. Chicago is the -188 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. White Sox odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any White Sox vs. Cardinals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cardinals vs. White Sox money line: St. Louis +150, Chicago -188

Cardinals vs. White Sox run line: Chicago -1.5

Cardinals vs. White Sox over-under: 7 runs

STL: Is first in MLB with a .0.93 team WHIP

CHI: LF Eloy Jimenez is tied for 15th in MLB with five home runs

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago will send right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.37 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a no-decision in his last outing, a 5-4 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians. In that start, Giolito went seven innings, allowing just four hits, two earned runs and five walks, while striking out nine. Since Opening Day, Giolito has a 1.89 ERA in three starts. He has 27 strikeouts in four games. He is 0-1 lifetime against the Cardinals. In that game he went 6 1/3 innings, allowed just four hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out seven.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada (.278) is among the White Sox leaders in hitting and had an eight-game hitting streak stopped on Tuesday at Detroit. In 17 games this season, Moncada has four doubles, three homers and seven RBIs. He has had three three-hit games already this season. In four career games against the Cardinals, he is 3-for-13 (.231) with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is anxious to get back on the field and will send right-hander Adam Wainwright (1-0, 1.50 ERA) to the hill. Wainwright was outstanding in his only appearance this season, a 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25. In that game, he allowed just three hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five. In two career games against the White Sox, he is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA, pitching eight innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out nine.

Offensively, St. Louis is led by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.316), who has hits in four of the Cardinals' five games. Goldschmidt is a lifetime .293 hitter in his 10-year career with 292 doubles, 20 triples, 244 homers and 808 RBIs. In six career games against the White Sox, he is hitting .261 with one double, one triple, one home run and three RBIs.

