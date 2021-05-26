The Chicago White Sox will go for the sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the third and final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon in a key interleague matchup. The White Sox (28-19), who lead the American League Central Division, have won two in a row. Chicago defeated St. Louis 8-3 on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (26-22), who are first in the National League Central, have lost three in a row since losing outfielder Harrison Bader until mid-June due to a rib injury.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -203 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. White Sox odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Cardinals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. White Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for White Sox vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. White Sox money line: St. Louis +183, Chicago -203

Cardinals vs. White Sox run line: Chicago -1.5

Cardinals vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

STL: The Under is 5-1 in Cardinals' last six interleague road games vs. a team with a winning record

CHW: The White Sox are 8-2 in their last 10 interleague games as a favorite

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago will send left-hander Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.27 ERA) to the mound. In his last outing against the New York Yankees, he pitched six shutout innings at Yankee Stadium, striking out 13. He faces the Cardinals for the first time since 2018, and for just the third time in his career. For the season, Rodon has walked 12, while striking out 62. In two career starts against St. Louis, he is 1-1, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and five walks, while striking out 13 in 11 1/3 innings.

Offensively, first baseman Jose Abreu has been red hot and is 5-for-15 (.333) with two homers and six RBIs over the past four games. In Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, Abreu was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. In 12 career games against St. Louis, Abreu is hitting .234 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBIs. For the season, he is hitting .256 with 10 doubles and 39 RBIs with 24 runs scored.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Right-hander John Gant (3-3, 2.04 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis. He has been sharp in his last two outings, including a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18. In that game, he allowed two earned runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three. In his previous outing at Milwaukee, he got a no-decision, but allowed one unearned run on three hits in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He has faced the White Sox once in his career, pitching one inning, allowing one hit, while striking out two.

Among the top Cardinals hitters is third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is hitting .289 with 10 homers, 32 RBIs and 26 runs scored this year. Arenado was one of the bright spots in Tuesday's loss, going 2-for-4 with a double. He has hit Chicago well in limited action. In seven career games vs. the White Sox, he is batting .345 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs. He has a .600 slugging percentage.

How to make White Sox vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the teams combine for 7.5 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. White Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.