Cardinals' Yadier Molina makes first career appearance at third base in extra innings win over Pirates
Molina had played just catcher and first base as a pro prior to Monday's game in Pittsburgh
The Cardinals eked out a win in extras against the Pirates on Monday (STL 6, PIT 5 -- 11 innings), and thanks to some in-game attrition St. Louis manager Mike Schilt was forced to get creative with his lineup in the late innings.
As a result of some aggressive pinch-hitting and substituting earlier in the game, the Cardinals were put in a tight spot when Matt Carpenter was ejected by plate ump Vic Carapazza after being punched out on a swinging third-strike by third base ump Jordan Baker:
The herd got thinned further when Matt Wieters pinch hit in the 11th not long before Paul DeJong scooted home on a passed ball for the go-ahead run.
So with an emptied bench, Schildt was in a tight spot for the home half of the 11th. Oh, he was also tasked with protecting a one-run lead and by extension avoiding a 1-4 start to the season. Here's how he played it:
Yep, that's Yadier Molina standing around at the hot corner for the first time in his professional career, majors or minors (Wieters caught the final frame). Molina came into this one with more than 15,000 defensive innings behind the plate and another 94 at first base. Now he's got one at third base. Speaking of which:
Not bad company, that.
Perhaps fortunately for Molina, he didn't get any action in the bottom of the 11th, as J.B. Shuck grounded out to the pitcher and then Starling Marte grounded into a game-ending 4-6-3.
