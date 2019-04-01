Cardinals' Yadier Molina makes first career appearance at third base in extra innings win over Pirates

The Cardinals eked out a win in extras against the Pirates on Monday (STL 6, PIT 5 -- 11 innings), and thanks to some in-game attrition St. Louis manager Mike Schilt was forced to get creative with his lineup in the late innings.

As a result of some aggressive pinch-hitting and substituting earlier in the game, the Cardinals were put in a tight spot when Matt Carpenter was ejected by plate ump Vic Carapazza after being punched out on a swinging third-strike by third base ump Jordan Baker:

The herd got thinned further when Matt Wieters pinch hit in the 11th not long before Paul DeJong scooted home on a passed ball for the go-ahead run.

So with an emptied bench, Schildt was in a tight spot for the home half of the 11th. Oh, he was also tasked with protecting a one-run lead and by extension avoiding a 1-4 start to the season. Here's how he played it:

nbd, just Yadi Molina making his Major League debut at 3rd base. pic.twitter.com/cOA55bzLYq — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 1, 2019

Yep, that's Yadier Molina standing around at the hot corner for the first time in his professional career, majors or minors (Wieters caught the final frame). Molina came into this one with more than 15,000 defensive innings behind the plate and another 94 at first base. Now he's got one at third base. Speaking of which:

The @Cardinals' Yadier Molina made his debut at 3B today in his 1875th career game.



Here are all six other players to play 1800+ games before their first appearance at SS or 3B:



Ty Cobb (HOF)

Nellie Fox (HOF)

Bill Mazeroski (HOF)

Joe Morgan (HOF)

Dave Winfield (HOF)

Tony Pena — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 1, 2019

Not bad company, that.

Perhaps fortunately for Molina, he didn't get any action in the bottom of the 11th, as J.B. Shuck grounded out to the pitcher and then Starling Marte grounded into a game-ending 4-6-3.