Cardinals' Yadier Molina says he is open to serving as player-manager: 'It would be a dream'
The Cardinals need a new skipper after firing Mike Matheny, and Molina is open to taking over
On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny. A day later, we examined 10 potential candidates to replace him on a permanent basis. One of those was current backstop Yadier Molina, who we jokingly suggested could serve as a player-manager.
Molina himself isn't taking the possibility as a joke. He told ESPN's Marly Rivera that serving as a player-manager would be a "dream":
"For any player, that would be a dream to be considered for such a role. It would be a dream. I'm not shutting the door to anything. I am very open. Of course, maybe I would like to spend some time with my family first. But if such an opportunity comes up, obviously I would accept it."
The odds of the Cardinals naming Molina a player-manager are slim to none. The game hasn't had a full-time player manager since Pete Rose during the mid-80s. The Chicago White Sox (with Paul Konerko) and Colorado Rockies (with Jason Giambi) have considered such appointments in the recent past, however. The Cardinals, in all likelihood, won't weigh the merits of such a move.
Still, Molina could find himself in a managerial role down the road. His reputation for staff-handling is excellent, and he's known to have a great feel for the game. It's possible that Molina could indeed be the Cardinals manager in the future -- just not while he's an active player.
