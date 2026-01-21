Carlos Beltrán, one of the newest members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, has not yet determined which cap he will wear on his Hall of Fame plaque, he said Tuesday. Beltrán played seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and seven seasons with the New York Mets, and appeared in slightly more games with New York (839 to 795).

"There is no doubt my best years in baseball are with two teams -- the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets," Beltrán said. "That's a decision that I would love to sit down with my family, with (my wife) Jessica, with my kids and make a decision on that. I did really enjoy my time in New York. Now I work as an advisor for the Mets, so there's a lot of weight in the New York cap."

Ultimately, the Hall of Fame has the final say on which team is represented on the player's plaque, though the player has input.

"The Hall of Fame provides guidance to each new inductee as to which logo, if any, may be represented on the cap of his plaque," Jon Shestakofsky, Baseball Hall of Fame vice president of communications and content, told CBS Sports last year. "While the Hall of Fame has the final say as to which logo is depicted, we work with the electee to reach an appropriate conclusion that accurately reflects the new electee's career in the game. All teams, however, are listed in the text of the plaque."

Several players who spent significant time with multiple teams, like Beltrán, have a blank cap on their Hall of Fame plaque. Roy Halladay, Greg Maddux, and Mike Mussina are among recent inductees with a blank cap.

Beltrán played 20 seasons from 1998-2017 after being drafted by the Royals. He made his debut with Kansas City played for the Royals (1998-04), Houston Astros (2004), Mets (2005-11), San Francisco Giants (2011), St. Louis Cardinals (2012-13), New York Yankees (2014-16), Texas Rangers (2016), and Astros again (2017). He played 2,586 games total.

Beltrán retired as a .279/.350/.486 hitter with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, and 312 stolen bases. He was also a sensational defensive center fielder at his peak. Beltrán ranks among the Mets' franchise leaders in WAR (31.1), on-base percentage (.369), slugging percentage (.500), home runs (149), and RBI (559), among other things.

This was Beltrán's fourth year on the the Baseball Writers Association of America's Hall of Fame ballot. His support gradually increased from 46.5% to 57.1% to 70.3% to 84.2% this year. A player needs 75% for induction.

Andruw Jones was also voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. His plaque will almost certainly feature a Braves hat as he spent 12 of his 17 MLB seasons in Atlanta.