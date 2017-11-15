Carlos Beltran has got it

An appreciation of my favorite play from the all-time great's brief Cardinals career.

In the days since Carlos Beltran announced his retirement, the tributes have rolled-in, perhaps culminating with Jeff Sullivan's aptly titled: Carlos Beltran was everything a player could be.

We were only graced with two seasons of Beltran in Cardinal red, and they were latter-day Beltran. This was not the five-tool stud who racked up 6-WAR season after 6-WAR season through the 00's. He was recently moved out of center field and into right, and the advanced metrics and eye test would have told you his defense and base running had taken a downturn from which they would not recover.

But that other Carlos Beltran - the young phenom - was still lurking inside there. And on one beautiful play, we got to see him take a curtain call.

It was Game One of the 2013 NLCS between the Cardinals and Dodgers in St. Louis. Zack Greinke and Joe Kelly - yes, Joe Kelly - had given each team a solid start, each giving up two runs in the 3rd inning. And that was still where it sat in the top of the 10th.

Trevor Rosenthal came out for his 2nd inning of work, and after retiring Carl Crawford, gave up a triple to noted speedster A.J. Ellis. So the situation got pretty dire in a hurry, with a runner on third in extra innings and only one out. The Cardinals intentionally walked Hanley Ramirez so they could hope for a double-play to save them.

The double-play would come, but not the way they expected.

With the count 1-0, Michael Young lifted a flyball into right center, and it is here that we will begin our dissection and appreciation.

The ball was between Jon Jay in center and Carlos Beltran in right, but it was closer to Jay. As you watch the telecast, the camera tracks Jay the entire way, drifting, drifting... looking like he's preparing his body for the catch and throw to the plate.

But then Jon Jay stops dead in his tracks. He looks to his left, away from what we can see on the screen.

And as the ball plummets toward the grass, Carlos Beltran makes a dramatic entrance, screen-right. He reaches up and snatches the ball from the air, and with one beautiful arcing motion, transfers the ball from glove to hand and fires a throw home.

It is a throw so perfect, it should be taught in graduate courses on outfield throws at Baseball University. It takes one perfect, Tom Emanski hop into Yadier Molina's mitt, and Ellis is absolutely dead at the plate.

In terms of win probability, Beltran's double-play swung the odds a whopping 32% in the Cardinals direction. They would win the game on a Beltran walk-off single in the 13th, off Kenley Jansen. Oh, and the first two Cardinal runs of the game? Those both scored on a Carlos Beltran double. With just those three plays, he amassed a ridiculous 86% of the win probability. He won the game single-handedly.

But it's that catch-and-throw that has always stuck with me.

It's a flyball that is clearly the center fielder's - even the cameraman knew that. The center fielder is the captain of the outfield, and he takes charge whenever he can. On top of that, Jay was moving in on the ball, and toward his arm-side. Beltran was moving away, and off his arm side.

In his prime, of course, Carlos Beltran was a far superior outfielder to Jon Jay. But he surely understood that his 36-year-old body could no longer do what Jon Jay's 28-year-old body could... at least not over the course of a season. But maybe in that one crucial moment, it could.

We can't really see what Beltran is saying to Jay in that moment he is calling him off, but I've watched the play many times, and I think it is this:

"Jon, you are my teammate and I respect your skills on the baseball field. But please understand, this is a crucial moment in this game... and I am Carlos Fucking Beltran."