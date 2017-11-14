Carlos Beltrán retires - A Hunt and Peck
Carlos Beltrán retires - A Hunt and Peck
He went out on top
Carlos Beltrán has long been woven into the fabric of Cardinals history. For awhile, he was the villain, his greatness magnified on the grand stage of the MLB postseason, terrorizing the Cardinals with his might. Then he became the patsy, taking the blame for the failure of many for his one fleeting moment of weakness in a situation that was doomed from the start. And finally, in true trilogy form, he became a hero, taking his postseason heroics and the Cardinals all the way to the World Series.
But the Cardinals failed him, too.
As he grew older, his greatness was no longer required. There was a new generation of players to carry the burden for him. And while Carlos Beltrán was still great - will always be great - he no longer needed to be. Years ago he earned his World Series ring.
Now he finally has it.
Thanks for a great career, Carlos. It has been fun.
Muchas Gracias, Béisbol | By Carlos Beltrán (thanks to Mark of OKC for this link!)
Carlos Beltran Was Everything a Player Could Be | FanGraphs Baseball
The impeccably poor timing and brilliant career of Carlos Beltran | SBNation.com
what else is going on in baseball...
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman doesn't not eliminating Carlos Beltran from manager talk | ESPN
Top MLB awards to be handed out this week | MLB.com
Jacob deGrom says his shorter hair will increase his fastball velocity | MLB.com
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton drawing interest | MLB.com
Modern Era Hall of Fame Ballot: Tommy John, Jack Morris, Luis Tiant | FanGraphs Baseball
Where Ohtani Would Make the Most Impact | FanGraphs Baseball
A National League Rookie of the Year Ballot | FanGraphs Baseball
Carlos Beltran wants to be a manager someday | SBNation.com
Ned Yost’s says he almost died from his pelvic injury | SBNation.com
what the cardinals are up to...
DeJong finishes second in rookie voting; Cards shop for relief | Derrick Goold: Bird Land | stltoday.com
BenFred's 5: Survey says — baseball execs high on Stanton-to-Cardinals | Ben Frederickson | stltoday.com
Ortiz: Cardinals can't fix their problems by acquiring just one player | Jose de Jesus Ortiz | stltoday.com
Stanton Rumors: Insider Talks Cardinals' Chances and Who They'd Have Part With in a Trade | 101Sports.com
Vault Vid: Carlos Beltran Was a Cardinal-Killer, Then He Ended Up Being a Pretty Cool Guy | 101Sports.com
KNOW THINE ENEMY...
the nl central
Baseball America reveals top 10 Cubs prospects | Bleed Cubbie Blue
Billy Hamilton Trade Rumors: San Francisco Giants interested in Cincinnati’s CF | Red Reporter
Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!
-
MLB Rumors: Twins after Darvish, Arrieta
Coming off a wild-card berth the Twins are looking for fortify the staff before 2018
-
Bobby Doerr dies at age 99
Doerr, a Red Sox star in the 1940s, died Monday
-
One FA each MLB team should sign
Winter is coming and we have a wish-list player for every MLB to target this hot stove sea...
-
Report: O's to listen to Britton offers
Several others could be in the mix as well
-
Giants interested in Reds' Hamilton
San Francisco reportedly has interest in Billy Hamilton in addition to Jackie Bradley Jr.
-
Seven teams in the mix for Stanton?
As expected, Giancarlo Stanton is a very popular trade target