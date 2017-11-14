Carlos Beltrán retires - A Hunt and Peck

He went out on top

Carlos Beltrán has long been woven into the fabric of Cardinals history. For awhile, he was the villain, his greatness magnified on the grand stage of the MLB postseason, terrorizing the Cardinals with his might. Then he became the patsy, taking the blame for the failure of many for his one fleeting moment of weakness in a situation that was doomed from the start. And finally, in true trilogy form, he became a hero, taking his postseason heroics and the Cardinals all the way to the World Series.

But the Cardinals failed him, too.

As he grew older, his greatness was no longer required. There was a new generation of players to carry the burden for him. And while Carlos Beltrán was still great - will always be great - he no longer needed to be. Years ago he earned his World Series ring.

Now he finally has it.

Thanks for a great career, Carlos. It has been fun.

Muchas Gracias, Béisbol | By Carlos Beltrán (thanks to Mark of OKC for this link!)

Carlos Beltran Was Everything a Player Could Be | FanGraphs Baseball

The impeccably poor timing and brilliant career of Carlos Beltran | SBNation.com

