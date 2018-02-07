Carlos Beltran won't join the World Series champion Astros at the White House

Last season, at the end of a 20-year career that figures to one day land him in the Hall of Fame, Carlos Beltran finally won his first World Series ring. He was of course part of the Houston Astros team that beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to clinch the franchise's first championship.

Beltran announced his retirement soon after winning the World Series, and on Tuesday, he told reporters he is not planning to join the team on their ceremonial trip to the White House. He said he's skipping the visit for family reasons, not necessarily for political reasons.

Beltran says he won’t go to White House for World Series honoring. Says he wants to stay with family. Also said he’s disappointed with fed gov response to Puerto Rico crisis. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 6, 2018

Beltran says trump isn’t the reason he’ll skip White House visit. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 6, 2018

Much of Puerto Rico, Beltran's home country, remains without power after being hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last fall. Several players in other sports, including Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, are planning to skip their team's White House visit to show their opposition to President Trump.

After announcing his retirement, Beltran made it known he would like to manage one day, and he even interviewed with the New York Yankees about their managerial opening. They offered him a different position in the organization, which he declined to spend time with his family.

Beltran says #Yankees offered him a job after telling him he wouldn’t get manager spot. Said he wants to take a year off baseball. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 6, 2018

Beltran has been playing professional baseball his entire adult life. I don't blame him for wanting to get away a bit and spend time with his family. Getting away from the grind is something a lot of players look forward too, and Beltran will do exactly that this year, so much so that he won't even visit the White House with the Astros.

The Astros accepted their invitation to the White House last month. A date for the visit has not yet been set.