If we're going by what the Mets expected their rotation to be heading into spring training, 60 percent of it is now on the injured list. The latest blow comes in the form of right-hander Carlos Carrasco hitting the IL due to right elbow inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. As a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham has been recalled from Triple-A.

Carrasco has a small bone chip in his elbow that is causing swelling and inflammation, the team said Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said the veteran right-hander will receive an injection Wednesday, rest 3-5 days, then be reevaluated. If the injection doesn't alleviate the inflammation and discomfort, Carrasco may need surgery.

In October 2021, Carrasco had a bone fragment removed from the same elbow. He was ready for the start of spring training, though the owner-initiated lockout delayed the start of camp several weeks.

Carrasco joins Justin Verlander (strained shoulder) and José Quintana (bone graft surgery on ribs) on the injured list from the Mets' planned 2023 rotation. Of course, if we extended this rash of injuries to include the bullpen, there's All-Star closer Edwin Díaz (out for the season after a torn patellar tendon) and a litany of others.

Essentially, the Mets' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Carrasco, 36, is 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA through three starts this season.

The rotation still includes a healthy Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga along with David Peterson and Tylor Megill at this moment. The Mets moved Verlander's plan slightly Tuesday, announcing he'll throw a bullpen session Sunday and then make a minor-league rehab start. Given that timeline, the Mets will need a fifth starter before Verlander returns, making it likely we'd see Joey Lucchesi or Dylan Bundy come up from Triple-A for a spot start. For whatever it's worth, Lucchesi has a 2.30 ERA through three starts for Syracuse while Bundy coughed up nine runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings (so bet on Lucchesi over Bundy, basically).