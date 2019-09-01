Carlos Carrasco receives standing ovation in first MLB appearance since leukemia diagnosis

Carrasco pitched out of the bullpen for Cleveland on Sunday in Tampa

The month of September means Major League Baseball teams are allowed to carry more than 25 players on their active rosters. Cleveland put that provision to good use on Sunday, activating right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the injured list for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia in June. 

Carrasco was then able to check off another "first since" accomplishment during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, as he pitched in a big-league game for the first time since May 30. He was greeted by cheers by the Rays' home crowd as well as a standing ovation from both dugouts:

Carrasco threw one inning in relief, giving up two hits and a run. He didn't strike out or walk anyone. He did, however, throw 19 pitches while averaging 95 mph on his fastball. Carrasco was able to generate four swinging strikes on the afternoon, including a pair on his slider.

Following Carrasco's inning, he received another ovation. His hand was also caught shaking on camera -- an indication of how nervous he was for his first outing back in more than three months:

After the game, Carrasco talked about the importance of his teammates' support:

Remember, Carrasco was honored as part of the All-Star Game, which Cleveland hosted. It's clear, based on everything said about him, that he's a well-regarded and highly respected member of the organization -- and the league as a whole.

As such, consider this your feel-good moment of the day.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories