Carlos Carrasco receives standing ovation in first MLB appearance since leukemia diagnosis

The month of September means Major League Baseball teams are allowed to carry more than 25 players on their active rosters. Cleveland put that provision to good use on Sunday, activating right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the injured list for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

Carrasco was then able to check off another "first since" accomplishment during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, as he pitched in a big-league game for the first time since May 30. He was greeted by cheers by the Rays' home crowd as well as a standing ovation from both dugouts:

This has never been a one man fight.



We fight together.#CookieStrong pic.twitter.com/IyVYVRzSkq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 1, 2019

Carrasco threw one inning in relief, giving up two hits and a run. He didn't strike out or walk anyone. He did, however, throw 19 pitches while averaging 95 mph on his fastball. Carrasco was able to generate four swinging strikes on the afternoon, including a pair on his slider.

Following Carrasco's inning, he received another ovation. His hand was also caught shaking on camera -- an indication of how nervous he was for his first outing back in more than three months:

Carrasco gets out of the inning with just the one run allowed, and gets another big ovation as he leaves the mound. Santana gives him the baseball on his way off. Just an awesome sight.#Indians 1 #Rays 5 End 7 — Steve Carney (@stevecarney) September 1, 2019

The broadcast just showed Carlos Carrasco looking down at how badly his hand was shaking in the dugout after his first appearance back since his leukemia diagnosis.



I can't even imagine what that inning just felt like for him. Goodness. Goosebumps. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 1, 2019

After the game, Carrasco talked about the importance of his teammates' support:

Following his first major league outing since being diagnosed with leukemia, #Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco thanks his teammates: “Getting back to the mound, it was great the way they supported me from day one until now. It was unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/su8r4ZKPRJ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 1, 2019

Remember, Carrasco was honored as part of the All-Star Game, which Cleveland hosted. It's clear, based on everything said about him, that he's a well-regarded and highly respected member of the organization -- and the league as a whole.

As such, consider this your feel-good moment of the day.