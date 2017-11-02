Carlos Correa 'didn't have a plan B' for proposing if Astros had lost World Series

Correa is either playing coy or is extremely confident and he explained his thinking afterward

After Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday -- the Houston Astros topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 -- Houston shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend. Many folks on Twitter questioned just what Correa's Plan B had been -- provided the Astros had lost the World Series and the opportunity to make a great moment greater wasn't available.

The answer: Correa didn't seem to have one in mind:

Of course, Correa might playing coy. But maybe not. Athletes, almost by nature, have to be self-confident. Keep in mind, Correa had the clubbie go get the ring in the ninth inning, so that he could slip it into his uniform pants pocket -- in other words, he's not above tempting fate.

Whether or not you admire Correa's lack of a backup plan, give him this much: he didn't need one -- everything worked out as well as it possibly could have worked out. Let's hope that continues to be true for the marriage, too. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros World Series Champs Gear