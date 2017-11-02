Carlos Correa 'didn't have a plan B' for proposing if Astros had lost World Series
Correa is either playing coy or is extremely confident and he explained his thinking afterward
After Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday -- the Houston Astros topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 -- Houston shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend. Many folks on Twitter questioned just what Correa's Plan B had been -- provided the Astros had lost the World Series and the opportunity to make a great moment greater wasn't available.
The answer: Correa didn't seem to have one in mind:
Of course, Correa might playing coy. But maybe not. Athletes, almost by nature, have to be self-confident. Keep in mind, Correa had the clubbie go get the ring in the ninth inning, so that he could slip it into his uniform pants pocket -- in other words, he's not above tempting fate.
Whether or not you admire Correa's lack of a backup plan, give him this much: he didn't need one -- everything worked out as well as it possibly could have worked out. Let's hope that continues to be true for the marriage, too.
