Carlos Correa hit the Astros' first homer of the ALCS and Minute Maid Park got loud
And here's proof!
HOUSTON -- The Yankees and Astros are going at it in Game 2 of the ALCS (GameTracker). We've seen some stellar defense and pitching thus far, and as far as the bat-work goes Carlos Correa's fourth-inning homer off Luis Severino stands out ...
Most people can’t touch 99 mph. @TeamCJCorrea is not one of those people. #ALCSpic.twitter.com/1peWEDvl6m— MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2017
That, people, is going oppo off 99-mph gas, and that's pretty darn impressive (these Astros can handle velocity, you know). That was also the Astros' first homer of the ALCS, and as such the 40,000-plus crowd at Minute Maid Park brought the noise. Listen for yourself ...
You heard the uncertainty among the Astro collective there, as Aaron Judge appeared for a moment to have a play on the ball, but then it was time to shout unifying slogans and stomp. That it was also Houston's first homer of the ALCS gave further reason to get loud as hell over sports.
Did you hear cannon-fire? Does that question really need answering? Does this one? What about this one?
