Carlos Correa is heading to the disabled list, but he shouldn't be out for long

The Houston Astros have had a splendid June. Heading into Thursday night's four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, they've gone 18-6 while outscoring their opponents by 49 runs -- or more than two runs per game. If the Astros are to finish the month strong, they'll have to do it without one of their best players.

The Astros will place shortstop Carlos Correa on the disabled list on Friday due to a sore back. Correa is not expected to stay on the shelf for long, per Matt Kelly of MLB.com:

Hinch told reporters before the team's Thursday matchup in against the Rays in St. Petersburg that Correa "continues to progress" in his recovery and added the team is aiming to get him "completely symptom free." Houston hopes to activate Correa next weekend when it hosts the White Sox.

Correa had not played since Monday, forcing the Astros to rearrange their lineup. Marwin Gonzalez, Houston's primary left fielder, has been taking the reps at shortstop. The outfield has continued to feature George Springer and Josh Reddick, and it's expected the Astros will platoon Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick to fill the void.

The Astros should be fine if Correa is gone for about a week. The 23-year-old has hit .268/.352/.480 this season, marks good for a 136 OPS+. Impressive, right? Yet the Astros are loaded to the point where both second baseman Jose Altuve (157) and third baseman Alex Bregman (151) have technically been more productive hitters. There's a reason they're the defending champions, folks.