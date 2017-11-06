Carlos Correa wants to find the little girl who says his engagement broke her heart
Uh oh, people are going to get all gooey and emotional about this one
Last Wednesday night was quite the night for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. Not only did he help his team win the World Series, but he also got engaged. In the process, he likely broke many hearts, notably in the Houston area. Here's one from the definitely cute-and-not-creepy file, via Correa himself (someone must've sent to him):
"Carlos Correa broke my heart." And then something about "the other girl." Priceless!
As noted, Correa and his fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, are searching for this girl so they can set up a meeting. A woman who appears to be her mother has responded:
So maybe Scarlett and Carlos can meet up for a photo op sometime in the near future.
Until then, the Internet waits for its next piece of viral content.
