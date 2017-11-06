Carlos Correa wants to find the little girl who says his engagement broke her heart

Last Wednesday night was quite the night for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. Not only did he help his team win the World Series, but he also got engaged. In the process, he likely broke many hearts, notably in the Houston area. Here's one from the definitely cute-and-not-creepy file, via Correa himself (someone must've sent to him):

My heart is melting 💗 @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you 😂 retweet so I can meet this cute little girl 😊 pic.twitter.com/7gwjXLsnqa — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) November 5, 2017

"Carlos Correa broke my heart." And then something about "the other girl." Priceless!

As noted, Correa and his fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, are searching for this girl so they can set up a meeting. A woman who appears to be her mother has responded:

Her name is Scarlett. She had made this poster for the parade. pic.twitter.com/vxv085jQvB — Tina Sanchez🦋 (@likeomgtina) November 6, 2017

So maybe Scarlett and Carlos can meet up for a photo op sometime in the near future.

Until then, the Internet waits for its next piece of viral content.