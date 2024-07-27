The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a trade that will send All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia, teams announced Saturday. Pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri are headed to the Angels organization in return.

Estévez, 31, has 20 saves in 23 chances so far this season with a 2.38 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 32 strikeouts against three unintentional walks in 34 innings. The Phillies haven't used an exclusive closer this season, with lefty José Alvarado having 13 saves and righty Jeff Hoffman having nine. Four others have recorded a save, too. It's unclear if manager Rob Thomson will continue to play matchups in the late innings or name Estévez the closer, freeing the likes of Hoffman and Alvarado to play a fireman role in innings before the ninth.

Regardless, the Phillies' bullpen has improved here. They entered Saturday with a 3.96 bullpen ERA, good for 16th in baseball. They traded Seranthony Domínguez Friday, so Estévez just slides into that roster spot.

The Phillies entered play Saturday 64-39, which is the best record in baseball. They have a nine-game lead in the NL East.

As far as the Angels' return, Klassen is a 22-year-old right-hander. In nine starts for Class A Clearwater this season, he had a 0.71 ERA and now he's made five starts in High-A, pitching to a 4.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. Aldegheri is a 22-year-old lefty. In 15 starts across High-A and Double-A, he's got a 3.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 109 strikeouts in 78 innings.