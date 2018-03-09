Carlos Gonzalez coming off a bad year for the Rockies, but has bounced back before

The Rockies appear to be on the verge of bringing back outfield fixture Carlos Gonzalez on a one-year deal. The man we know as CarGo didn't exactly pick the correct season to have a down year, hitting free agency with his stock at a bit of a low point.

Last season, Gonzalez hit .262/.339/.423 (87 OPS+) with 14 homers and 57 RBI in 534 plate appearances. The previous year he hit .298/.350/.505 (111 OPS+) with 25 homers and 100 RBI and the year before that he hit 40 homers.

Yes, CarGo is a significantly worse hitter on the road than in Coors Field, but everyone is. He's got a career 116 OPS+, which adjusts for ballpark. At age 32, he's definitely approaching his decline phase, but he's likely got another good year or two left in the tank.

I don't think last season as a whole was a harbinger of things to come. Instead, I wanted to point out that we've seen CarGo bounce back from troubles before.

Battling injury in 2014, he hit .238/.292/.431 (88 OPS+) with 70 strikeouts against 19 walks in 281 plate appearances. Again, injuries impacted him, but he was straight-up dreadful that season.

In 2015, he bounced back to hit .271/.325/.540 (116 OPS+) with 40 homers and 97 RBI.

Gonzalez even started to bounce back last season.

After going 0 for his first 8 to begin the second half, he started to get things going on July 18, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Beginning with that game, he hit .327/.401/.553 with 21 doubles, eight homers and 35 RBI in 227 plate appearances the rest of the season. It's not a full season, but it's not a small sample and we already have his career pedigree to believe he fixed something.

He claims he did. Gonzalez went to see a sleep specialist due to having trouble getting some quality shut-eye. Via USA Today from last October:

The key, Gonzalez said, was to keep the TV off when he returned home after games. He closed all of the blinds to keep the room as dark as possible. He went to bed at midnight instead of 3 or 4 in the morning. He got up every morning to have a light breakfast. Voila, a new man. "One of the things that we all do when we get back after games,'' Gonzalez said, "is that the lights are all on, and we're watching baseball highlights. The next thing you know, it's already 3 in the morning, and you haven't slept. I used to go to sleep at 3, 4 every morning. "Finally, I said, "Man, I can't do this anymore. The day games were really affecting me.''

Now with his new sleep regimen and having seemingly snapped out of the first-half funk, it's possible we'll see the CarGo of old for at least one season.

This isn't to say he's gonna hit all season like he did down the stretch. He still has his flaws, such as being terrible against lefties (.206/.241/.321 last year) and not taking enough walks. This is simply a reminder that he's bounced back before and we shouldn't be surprised if we see it again this season.