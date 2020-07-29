Watch Now: Highlights: Pirates at Cardinals ( 1:42 )

On the very day that they learned right-hander Miles Mikolas would miss the remainder of the 2020 season, the Cardinals were no doubt hoping that Carlos Martinez would shine in his first start since July 30, 2018. Unfortunately for Martinez and St. Louis, the hard-hitting Twins had their way with him at Target Field on Tuesday night (STL-MIN GameTracker):

Carlos Martinez STL • RP • 18 vs. MIN, 7/28/20 IP 3 2/3 R 6 H 7 SO 2 BB 1 HR 2 View Profile

Of particular note, just prior to exiting Martinez permitted Josh Donaldson's first home run since joining the Twins, an opposite-field job in the fourth:

Inconsistent command, particularly of his secondary offerings, was the prime culprit for Martinez. When he's thriving, he gets a lot of chases, and the Minnesota hitters simply weren't cooperating. To be fair, this is a lineup that set the MLB record for homers in a season in 2019 and then it added the likes of Donaldson. When the ball is flying, as it was on Tuesday night, they can make any pitcher look bad. Even beyond that context, though, Martinez wasn't able to harness his breaking stuff, and that hurt him.

As mentioned, this was Martinez's first start in almost two full years. Shoulder issues forced him to the bullpen for the entirety of 2019, and he was quite ineffective in that high-leverage role. Martinez, though, wanted to return to a starting role, and after camps restarted he claimed the final rotation spot over free agent addition Kwang-hyun Kim. Obviously, one bad start isn't going to land Martinez back in the relief corps, but given the abbreviated length of the season, teams probably won't give players as much latitude for struggles as they normally would. As well, given the loss of Mikolas the Cardinals now need Martinez to succeed as a starter even more than they once did because their depth is already going to be tested.

It's too soon to sound any alarms in St. Louis, but Martinez will need to reverse course in a hurry.