New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón has yet to make his 2023 debut because of a mild forearm strain he suffered during spring training. Now his comeback from that injury has been complicated by a back issue. Manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday said Rodón came down with some back discomfort following his Monday throwing session. While Boone suggested he's not overly concerned, Rodón is being sent for additional testing:

When Rodón first sustained his forearm injury, the club thought he might be able to join the rotation before the end of April. It's not certain how this non-arm-related setback affects that potential timeline, if it does at all.

Rodón, 30, joined the Yankees over the winter, signing a six-year pact worth $162 million. He boasts some of the best stuff and rates-based results in all of baseball -- he's pitched to a sparkling 2.67 ERA and 4.80 K/BB ratio over the last two seasons for the White Sox and Giants -- but Rodón's substantial and persistent injury concerns have limited his overall value. It's worth noting, however, that Rodón was largely healthy during the 2022 season.

At present, the Yankees also have fellow starting pitcher Luis Severino on the injured list.