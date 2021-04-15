Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon threw the 307th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history on Wednesday night, blanking Cleveland while coming within two outs of a perfect game.

Rodón, 28 years old, lost his perfect game bid with one out in the ninth inning, when an errant pitch plunked Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez on the foot. Were it not for first baseman Jose Abreu, the perfect game and no-hitter would've been lost on the preceding at-bat, when Josh Naylor hit a two-strike tapper to the first-base side.

Naylor's batted ball required Abreu to venture to his right to field the ball at the edge of the first-base dirt cutout. With Rodón unable to cover the bag, it became a boom-or-bust play for Abreu. He turned it into a boom by wisely lunging with his right leg and connecting with the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.

Take a look at the play in all its moving glory:

The wildest part of the play is that Naylor may well have been safe had he remained upright, or if he had been able to grab the bag with his lead hand. Instead, he was deemed out in real time, a call that was then confirmed through a video review.

It's often said that every no-hitter has a memorable defensive play or two, a little magic that serves as the bonding agent for the night's action and history's membrane. That isn't always the case, but Abreu's play made it so on Wednesday.

Rodón's no-hitter is the 20th in franchise history, and comes just shy of eight months after Lucas Giolito did the deed against the Pittsburgh Pirates last August. The difference between the two, other than the obvious, is that Rodón was able to make history with a semblance of a crowd in attendance.