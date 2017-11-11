Carlos Santana finally recognized for stellar defense at first base

Morning News and Notes, Saturday, November 11, 2017

I found Let’s Go Tribe in the offseason of 2005 after the Coco Crisp trade. It was the first sports blog I found that discussed the Indians with the elevated influence of SABR-metric thinking. It was not enough to say, for example, that Lou Merloni sucked - it was critical to back it up with specific evidence, and also to qualify one’s argument with the caveat that as the utility infielder, the bar was set pretty low for him anyway. The level of discourse and quality of writing at LGT is a direct result of Ryan Richards, who is stepping down from writing and moderating duties. Stop by and thank him for building the best Indians blog on the Internet.

Indians News

Carlos Santana wins Wilson defensive award | MLB.com - The Indians' Carlos Santana is the 2017 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year at first base.

How will Michael Brantley contribute in 2018? | MLB.com - People have questions. Smarter people want answers from Jordan Bastian.

Around the League