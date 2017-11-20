Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, and Bryan Shaw all drawing significant interest from other teams

Morning news and notes for Monday, November 19, 2017

Here’s to a great week!

Tribe News

Rumblings from GM Meetings | cleveland.com

Some rumors and thoughts from Terry Pluto, including this not-so-encouraging insight:

The Indians aren't saying this, but I'd be shocked if the Tribe ends up signing Jay Bruce, Carlos Santana or Bryan Shaw. All three free agents received a lot of interest from other teams at the meetings.

Around the League

