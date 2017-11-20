Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, and Bryan Shaw all drawing significant interest from other teams
Tribe News
Rumblings from GM Meetings | cleveland.com
Some rumors and thoughts from Terry Pluto, including this not-so-encouraging insight:
The Indians aren't saying this, but I'd be shocked if the Tribe ends up signing Jay Bruce, Carlos Santana or Bryan Shaw. All three free agents received a lot of interest from other teams at the meetings.
Around the League
- Cardinals make trade offer for slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
- A bidding war for Alex Cobb?!?
- The Tigers continue to talk more “analytics.” Watch out AL Central!
- Who’s baseball’s next superace? Carlos Carrasco sounds like a perfect candidate to me.
