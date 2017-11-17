Carlos Santana officially rejects $17.4 million qualifying offer

Carlos Santana officially rejects $17.4 million qualifying offer

Morning news and notes for Friday, November 17, 2017.

You knew this was coming, but it’s looking like it will take some more money to bring back Carlos Santana.

Tribe News

Let the bidding begin: Carlos Santana rejects Cleveland Indians’ $17.4 million qualifying offer | Cleveland.com

It has been known before this, but Carlos Santana’s declination of the qualifying offer was made official on Thursday. Should he be signed by another team, the Cleveland Indians will get an additional draft pick. But really, pay the man.

Competitive Balance rounds set for 2018 Draft | MLB

Speaking of potential draft picks, the Indians will get a pick in Competitive Round A in 2018 along with the Pirates, Orioles, Padres, Diamondbacks, Royals, Rockies, and Cardinals. The Tribe’s pick will be the 37th overall pick of the 2018 Amateur Draft.

Around the League/Twitter Highlights

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories