Carlos Santana officially rejects $17.4 million qualifying offer

Morning news and notes for Friday, November 17, 2017.

You knew this was coming, but it’s looking like it will take some more money to bring back Carlos Santana.

Tribe News

Let the bidding begin: Carlos Santana rejects Cleveland Indians’ $17.4 million qualifying offer | Cleveland.com

It has been known before this, but Carlos Santana’s declination of the qualifying offer was made official on Thursday. Should he be signed by another team, the Cleveland Indians will get an additional draft pick. But really, pay the man.

Competitive Balance rounds set for 2018 Draft | MLB

Speaking of potential draft picks, the Indians will get a pick in Competitive Round A in 2018 along with the Pirates, Orioles, Padres, Diamondbacks, Royals, Rockies, and Cardinals. The Tribe’s pick will be the 37th overall pick of the 2018 Amateur Draft.

Around the League/Twitter Highlights

M-V-P!!! Nobody more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!! @JoseAltuve27 pic.twitter.com/tEMy9u8qGc — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) November 17, 2017

My source tells me that while Giancarlo Stanton's preference is the LA Dodgers. His advisers are pushing for the #RedSox. Saying it would be huge for marketing/off field opportunities and it would be big for baseball. Stanton vs Judge in the AL East 19 times a season. pic.twitter.com/tpaPmQoeZE — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) November 15, 2017

"It would be extraordinarily unlikely for baseball to return to Montreal without some concrete plan as to where a team would play," Rob Manfred said. "We're not going back to Olympic Stadium" — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 16, 2017