The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded switch-hitting first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Thursday. In return, the Pirates have acquired minor-league shortstop Jhonny Severino.

Santana, 37, was traded from Kansas City to Seattle last June and made the playoffs as a member of the Mariners. He has 120 career postseason plate appearances across five different seasons. Along with the playoff experience, the Brewers are surely looking at the power and on-base upside from Santana. He's long had a high walk rate along with 11 seasons with at least 18 homers.

In 94 games for the Pirates this season, Santana is hitting .235/.321/.412 (98 OPS+) with 25 doubles, 12 homers, 53 RBI and 45 runs. He's also six for six in stolen base attempts. He'd only stolen six bases combined from 2019-22.

There's a hole at first base Santana can fill for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is currently injured and has had a terrible season. Owen Miller is holding down the fort right now, but he can play in many different spots.

The Brewers currently hold a 1 1/2 game lead over the Reds in the NL Central. They missed the playoffs last season after making it the previous four years. They made the NLCS in 2018, but haven't won a series since.

As for the Pirates' return, Severino is 18 years old and playing in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie Ball) right now. Through 12 games, he's hitting .250/.289/.583 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs. He's also stolen five bases in five attempts.