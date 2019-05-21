Carter Stewart, the Braves' top 2018 pick, reportedly opts for deal in Japan over 2019 MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Carter Stewart, the No. 8 pick in last year's MLB Draft, is in agreement on a contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal, terms of the deal are not yet known but he says Stewart was believe to be seeking $7 million. MLB.com's Jim Callis is reporting the deal to be for more than $4 million. Stewart is represented by agent Scott Boras.

Stewart was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2018, but the two failed to reach an agreement as the Braves had concerns about a wrist injury. Stewart rejected Atlanta's below-slot signing bonus, and enrolled at Eastern Florida State, which made him eligible for this year's draft. He is currently ranked No. 59 among draft prospects by MLB Pipeline.

In his freshman season with Eastern Florida State, Stewart went 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings. His ERA ranked as 14th-best in the National Junior College Athletic Association while his strikeout total was seventh-best.

The Braves will have the ninth pick this year as compensation for not agreeing with Stewart. This year's MLB Draft will begin on Monday, June 3. You can read Mike Axisa's MLB Mock Draft here.