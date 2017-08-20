Catch of the year? Junior League Baseball World Series player flips wall to rob a homer

Major League Baseball is taking a more active role in this year's Little League World Series. Hence the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates spending Sunday at the tournament before playing their own game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Consider it fitting, then, that the catch of the day was turned in by a youngster.

Jack Regenye, playing center field for Kennett Square against Chinese Taipei in the Junior League Baseball World Series, made one of the finest grabs you'll ever see. Take a look:

Yes, Regenye jumped over the wall and somehow managed to hold onto the catch. Impressive, impressive stuff.

The umpiring crew would reverse the call, awarding the batter a home run, before then overruling that and going with the original judgment.

Unfortunately for Regenye and his team, they went on to lose 2-1. Still, that's a heck of a catch.