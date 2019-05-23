CC Sabathia becomes latest Yankees star to land on injured list in New York
Knee problems have sidelined the veteran lefty
The chronically injured Yankees placed veteran lefty CC Sabathia on the 10-day Injured List with right knee inflammation on Thursday. Following his a Wednesday night start against the Orioles, Sabathia indicated that a roster move was likely, and prior to Thursday's game the Yankees made that move. The veteran lefty got the win against Baltimore after allowing four earned runs on six hits over five innings.
This season Sabathia, 38, has pitched to a 3.48 ERA/128 ERA+ with 34 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41 1/3 innings. Earlier this season, he became just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to strike out at least 3,000 batters.
Sabathia has dealt with knee problems throughout much of his career and has undergone multiple surgeries. This particular injury, however, doesn't appear to be that serious, and the minimum stay on the IL seems likely.
It's not certain who'll take Sabathia's next turn in the rotation, but the Yankees are slated to get fellow lefty James Paxton back from the IL before the end of May. Sabathia becomes the 14th Yankee currently on the IL.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cano hurt while running out grounder
The Mets placed Cano on the 10-day injured list
-
Top MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 23
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, May 23 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game 10,000...
-
Yankees vs. Orioles odds, May 23 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Yankees vs. Orioles game 10,000...
-
Rockies vs. Pirates odds, May 23 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Rockies vs. Pirates game 10,000...
-
Mets vs. Nationals odds, May 23 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Mets vs. Nationals game 10,000 t...