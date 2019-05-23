CC Sabathia becomes latest Yankees star to land on injured list in New York

The chronically injured Yankees placed veteran lefty CC Sabathia on the 10-day Injured List with right knee inflammation on Thursday. Following his a Wednesday night start against the Orioles, Sabathia indicated that a roster move was likely, and prior to Thursday's game the Yankees made that move. The veteran lefty got the win against Baltimore after allowing four earned runs on six hits over five innings.

This season Sabathia, 38, has pitched to a 3.48 ERA/128 ERA+ with 34 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41 1/3 innings. Earlier this season, he became just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to strike out at least 3,000 batters.

Sabathia has dealt with knee problems throughout much of his career and has undergone multiple surgeries. This particular injury, however, doesn't appear to be that serious, and the minimum stay on the IL seems likely.

It's not certain who'll take Sabathia's next turn in the rotation, but the Yankees are slated to get fellow lefty James Paxton back from the IL before the end of May. Sabathia becomes the 14th Yankee currently on the IL.